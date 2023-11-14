Wisconsin vs. Providence: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 14
The Providence Friars (2-0) take on the Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Amica Mutual Pavilion. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wisconsin vs. Providence matchup in this article.
Wisconsin vs. Providence Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Wisconsin vs. Providence Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wisconsin Moneyline
|Providence Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Wisconsin (-1.5)
|144.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Wisconsin (-1.5)
|145.5
|-122
|+102
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Wisconsin vs. Providence Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Wisconsin went 13-16-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 14 times in Badgers games.
- Providence compiled a 16-13-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, 14 of the Friars' games hit the over.
Wisconsin Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- Sportsbooks rate Wisconsin much lower (40th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (sixth-best).
- Wisconsin's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.