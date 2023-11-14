Tuesday's contest at Amica Mutual Pavilion has the Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) matching up with the Providence Friars (2-0) at 6:00 PM ET (on November 14). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 84-70 victory as our model heavily favors Wisconsin.

According to our computer prediction, Wisconsin is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is currently listed at 1.5. The two teams are projected to exceed the 144.5 total.

Wisconsin vs. Providence Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Time: 6:00 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Where: Providence, Rhode Island

Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion

Line: Wisconsin -1.5

Point Total: 144.5

Wisconsin vs. Providence Score Prediction

Prediction: Wisconsin 84, Providence 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Wisconsin vs. Providence

Pick ATS: Wisconsin (-1.5)



Wisconsin (-1.5) Pick OU: Over (144.5)



Wisconsin Performance Insights

With 65.3 points scored per game and 63.6 points allowed last year, Wisconsin was 328th in college basketball on offense and 30th defensively.

On the glass, the Badgers were 302nd in college basketball in rebounds (29.5 per game) last year. They were 283rd in rebounds allowed (32.7 per game).

Wisconsin was 300th in college basketball in assists (11.6 per game) last season.

Beyond the arc, the Badgers were 112th in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (7.9) last year. They were 174th in 3-point percentage at 34.2%.

Wisconsin gave up 6.2 3-pointers per game and conceded 31.6% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 51st and 58th, respectively, in college basketball.

Last year, the Badgers attempted 40.2% of their shots from beyond the arc, and 59.8% from inside it. In terms of makes, 33.2% of the Badgers' baskets were 3-pointers, and 66.8% were 2-pointers.

Providence Performance Insights

On offense, Providence posted 77.3 points per game (50th-ranked in college basketball) last season. It ceded 71.0 points per contest at the other end (207th-ranked).

The Friars averaged 34.8 rebounds per game (35th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 29.8 rebounds per contest (90th-ranked).

Last year Providence ranked 70th in college basketball in assists, putting up 14.6 per game.

The Friars committed 10.9 turnovers per game (84th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 11.4 turnovers per contest (224th-ranked).

With 6.6 threes per game, the Friars were 266th in college basketball. They owned a 34.6% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 156th in college basketball.

With 6.8 three-pointers conceded per game, Providence ranked 128th in the nation. It ceded a 33.9% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 194th in college basketball.

Providence took 68.1% two-pointers and 31.9% from three-point land last season. Of the team's baskets, 75.8% were two-pointers and 24.2% were threes.

