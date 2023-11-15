Scottie Barnes and Giannis Antetokounmpo are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Toronto Raptors and the Milwaukee Bucks play at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday (starting at 7:30 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Bucks vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TSN and BSWI

TSN and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks vs Raptors Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 29.5 (Over: -122) 11.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: +100)

Antetokounmpo's 24.5 points per game average is 5.0 less than Wednesday's over/under.

He has collected 11.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet for Wednesday.

Antetokounmpo has averaged three assists per game this season, 1.5 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (4.5).

Get Antetokounmpo gear at Fanatics!

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: +118) 5.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -161)

The 23.5-point prop bet for Damian Lillard on Wednesday is 1.0 higher than his scoring average on the season (22.5).

He averages 1.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 4.5.

Lillard has collected 4.5 assists per game, 1.0 less than Wednesday's prop bet (5.5).

His three made three-pointers average is 0.5 higher than his over/under on Wednesday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -108) 8.5 (Over: +104) 5.5 (Over: +120) 1.5 (Over: -104)

Barnes is averaging 21 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.5 more than Wednesday's over/under.

He has collected 8.7 boards per game, 0.2 more than his over/under for Wednesday's game.

Barnes' assist average -- 6.7 -- is higher than Wednesday's assist over/under (5.5).

Barnes, at 1.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Dennis Schroder Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (Over: -118) 2.5 (Over: +112) 7.5 (Over: +120) 1.5 (Over: +106)

The 14.5 points prop bet set for Dennis Schroder on Wednesday is 1.2 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (15.7).

He has averaged 0.5 more rebounds per game (three) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Schroder's year-long assist average -- nine per game -- is 1.5 higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet value (7.5).

Schroder's 3.3 made three-pointers per game is 1.8 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.