Khris Middleton and the Milwaukee Bucks match up versus the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent time out, a 118-109 win over the Bulls, Middleton put up 13 points and six rebounds.

Below, we break down Middleton's stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Khris Middleton Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-110)

Over 13.5 (-110) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+108)

Over 3.5 (+108) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+116)

Over 4.5 (+116) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-156)

Looking to bet on one or more of Middleton's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Raptors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Raptors were fourth in the league defensively last year, allowing 111.4 points per contest.

On the boards, the Raptors allowed 42.3 rebounds per game last year, 10th in the league in that category.

In terms of assists, the Raptors allowed 26.2 per game last year, ranking them 25th in the league.

The Raptors were the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 12.2 makes per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Khris Middleton vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/1/2023 17 11 3 0 1 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.