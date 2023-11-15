Wednesday's game at IUPUI Gymnasium has the Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) going head to head against the IUPUI Jaguars (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 15). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 84-63 win, heavily favoring Marquette.

The Golden Eagles are coming off of a 71-67 win against Illinois in their most recent outing on Saturday.

Marquette vs. IUPUI Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: IUPUI Gymnasium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Marquette vs. IUPUI Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 84, IUPUI 63

Other Big East Predictions

Marquette Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Golden Eagles outscored opponents by 6.8 points per game last season (scoring 65.0 points per game to rank 179th in college basketball while giving up 58.2 per contest to rank 37th in college basketball) and had a +217 scoring differential overall.

In conference action, Marquette put up fewer points (64.0 per game) than it did overall (65.0) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the Golden Eagles averaged 8.1 more points per game at home (68.9) than on the road (60.8).

In 2022-23, Marquette conceded 10.2 fewer points per game at home (52.8) than on the road (63.0).

