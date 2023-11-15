How to Watch the Marquette vs. IUPUI Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) take on the IUPUI Jaguars (1-1) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at IUPUI Gymnasium. It tips at 7:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!
Marquette Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: IUPUI Gymnasium in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marquette vs. IUPUI 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Golden Eagles' 65 points per game last year were 6.7 fewer points than the 71.7 the Jaguars gave up.
- Marquette had a 19-7 record last season when giving up fewer than 71.6 points.
- Last year, the Jaguars put up 71.6 points per game, 13.4 more points than the 58.2 the Golden Eagles allowed.
- IUPUI had a 17-7 record last season when putting up more than 58.2 points.
- The Jaguars shot 32.3% from the field last season, 8.8 percentage points lower than the 41.1% the Golden Eagles allowed to opponents.
- The Golden Eagles shot 38.3% from the field, 9.5% lower than the 47.8% the Jaguars' opponents shot last season.
Marquette Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|UT Martin
|W 84-51
|Al McGuire Center
|11/11/2023
|Illinois
|W 71-67
|Al McGuire Center
|11/15/2023
|@ IUPUI
|-
|IUPUI Gymnasium
|11/19/2023
|Saint Peter's
|-
|Al McGuire Center
|11/24/2023
|Boston College
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
