How to Watch Ravens vs. Bengals Thursday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 11
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Baltimore Ravens (7-3) host an AFC North clash against the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.
In the article below, we provide all the details you need to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Ravens vs. Bengals
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: ABC
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Ravens vs. Bengals Insights
- The Ravens average 27.0 points per game, 5.7 more than the Bengals surrender per outing (21.3).
- Cincinnati racks up 4.5 more points per game (20.2) than Baltimore gives up (15.7).
- The Ravens collect 362.7 yards per game, 21.3 fewer yards than the 384.0 the Bengals allow per contest.
- Cincinnati racks up 28.1 more yards per game (301.7) than Baltimore allows per matchup (273.6).
- This season, the Ravens run for 18.7 more yards per game (154.9) than the Bengals allow per outing (136.2).
- This year Cincinnati racks up 74.8 yards per game on the ground, 25.7 fewer than Baltimore allows (100.5).
- This year, the Ravens have 14 turnovers, four fewer than the Bengals have takeaways (18).
- Cincinnati has turned the ball over eight times, seven fewer times than Baltimore has forced turnovers (15).
Ravens Home Performance
- At home, the Ravens put up 30.0 points per game and concede 14.6. That's more than they score overall (27.0), but less than they allow (15.7).
- The Ravens' average yards gained (390.6) and conceded (291.2) at home are both higher than their overall averages of 362.7 and 273.6, respectively.
- Baltimore's average passing yards gained (221.4) and conceded (191.0) in home games are both higher than its overall averages of 207.8 and 173.1, respectively.
- At home, the Ravens rack up 169.2 rushing yards per game and give up 100.2. That's more than they gain overall (154.9), and less than they allow (100.5).
- The Ravens' third-down percentages on offense (43.3%) and defense (34.5%) at home are both lower than their overall numbers of 44.1% and 36.4%, respectively.
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Ravens Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/29/2023
|at Arizona
|W 31-24
|CBS
|11/5/2023
|Seattle
|W 37-3
|CBS
|11/12/2023
|Cleveland
|L 33-31
|FOX
|11/16/2023
|Cincinnati
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|11/26/2023
|at Los Angeles
|-
|NBC
|12/10/2023
|Los Angeles
|-
|FOX
|12/17/2023
|at Jacksonville
|-
|NBC
Bengals Away Performance
- The Bengals put up 17.8 points per game away from home (2.4 less than their overall average), and give up 22.0 away from home (0.7 more than overall).
- The Bengals accumulate 283.3 yards per game in road games (18.4 less than their overall average), and concede 376.0 in away games (8.0 less than overall).
- Cincinnati's average passing yards gained (189.8) and conceded (217.5) in road games are both lower than its overall averages of 226.9 and 247.8, respectively.
- The Bengals rack up 93.5 rushing yards per game away from home (18.7 more than their overall average), and give up 158.5 away from home (22.3 more than overall).
- The Bengals' offensive third-down percentage away from home (26.1%) is lower than their overall average (37.3%). And their defensive third-down percentage in road games (44.7%) is higher than overall (43.1%).
Bengals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/29/2023
|at San Francisco
|W 31-17
|CBS
|11/5/2023
|Buffalo
|W 24-18
|NBC
|11/12/2023
|Houston
|L 30-27
|CBS
|11/16/2023
|at Baltimore
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|11/26/2023
|Pittsburgh
|-
|CBS
|12/4/2023
|at Jacksonville
|-
|ABC/ESPN
|12/10/2023
|Indianapolis
|-
|CBS
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.