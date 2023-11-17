The Charlotte Hornets (3-7), on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET, hope to snap a four-game home losing streak when hosting the Milwaukee Bucks (7-4).

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Bucks vs. Hornets matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bucks vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSWI

BSSE and BSWI Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Bucks vs. Hornets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bucks Moneyline Hornets Moneyline BetMGM Bucks (-7.5) 235.5 -350 +275 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Bucks (-7.5) 236 -340 +275 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks vs Hornets Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bucks vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Bucks average 117 points per game (seventh in the league) while allowing 117.7 per contest (24th in the NBA). They have a -8 scoring differential overall.

The Hornets' -69 scoring differential (being outscored by 6.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 115 points per game (ninth in NBA) while allowing 121.9 per outing (27th in league).

The two teams combine to score 232 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These teams allow 239.6 points per game combined, 4.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Milwaukee has won just two games against the spread this season.

Charlotte has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover five times.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bucks and Hornets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bucks +425 +175 - Hornets +100000 +50000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.