Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Status - Bucks vs. Hornets Injury Report November 17
The Milwaukee Bucks (7-4) have four players on the injury report, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, for their matchup with the Charlotte Hornets (3-7) at Spectrum Center on Friday, November 17 at 7:00 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
The Bucks enter this matchup following a 128-112 win against the Raptors on Wednesday. Damian Lillard totaled 37 points, four rebounds and 13 assists for the Bucks.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Chris Livingston
|SF
|Out
|Ankle
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|PF
|Out
|Rest
|24.5
|11.5
|3
|Jae Crowder
|SF
|Out
|Groin
|5.5
|3.5
|2.5
|MarJon Beauchamp
|SF
|Questionable
|Ankle
|6
|1.5
|0
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today
Hornets Injuries: James Bouknight: Out (Knee), Brandon Miller: Questionable (Ankle), Gordon Hayward: Questionable (Hamstring), Terry Rozier: Out (Groin), Frank Ntilikina: Out (Leg), Cody Martin: Out (Knee)
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Bucks vs. Hornets Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: BSSE and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.