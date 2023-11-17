The Milwaukee Bucks (7-4) have four players on the injury report, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, for their matchup with the Charlotte Hornets (3-7) at Spectrum Center on Friday, November 17 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Bucks enter this matchup following a 128-112 win against the Raptors on Wednesday. Damian Lillard totaled 37 points, four rebounds and 13 assists for the Bucks.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Chris Livingston SF Out Ankle Giannis Antetokounmpo PF Out Rest 24.5 11.5 3 Jae Crowder SF Out Groin 5.5 3.5 2.5 MarJon Beauchamp SF Questionable Ankle 6 1.5 0

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Hornets Injuries: James Bouknight: Out (Knee), Brandon Miller: Questionable (Ankle), Gordon Hayward: Questionable (Hamstring), Terry Rozier: Out (Groin), Frank Ntilikina: Out (Leg), Cody Martin: Out (Knee)

Bucks vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and BSWI

