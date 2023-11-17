The Charlotte Hornets (3-7) will host the Milwaukee Bucks (7-4) after losing four straight home games.

Bucks vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports

Bucks vs Hornets Additional Info

Bucks Stats Insights

This season, the Bucks have a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% lower than the 49% of shots the Hornets' opponents have made.

In games Milwaukee shoots higher than 49% from the field, it is 3-2 overall.

The Bucks are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at 10th.

The 117 points per game the Bucks average are only 4.9 fewer points than the Hornets give up (121.9).

Milwaukee has a 3-1 record when scoring more than 121.9 points.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

The Bucks are averaging 116.3 points per game this season in home games, which is 1.5 fewer points than they're averaging away from home (117.8).

In 2023-24, Milwaukee is giving up 115 points per game at home. In away games, it is allowing 121.

When playing at home, the Bucks are averaging 0.8 more three-pointers per game (14.2) than when playing on the road (13.4). However, they sport a lower three-point percentage at home (36.3%) compared to in road games (37.9%).

Bucks Injuries