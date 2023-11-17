Damian Lillard and the rest of the Milwaukee Bucks will be matching up versus the Charlotte Hornets on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 128-112 win over the Raptors (his last action) Lillard produced 37 points, 13 assists and two steals.

Below we will break down Lillard's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Damian Lillard Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Points Prop: Over 25.5 (-115)

Over 25.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-147)

Over 3.5 (-147) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-154)

Over 5.5 (-154) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (+114)

Hornets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Hornets were 22nd in the NBA defensively last season, giving up 117.2 points per contest.

The Hornets were the 29th-ranked squad in the league last year, conceding 46.2 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Hornets were 19th in the league defensively last season, conceding 25.9 per game.

The Hornets conceded 12.2 made 3-pointers per game last season, 12th in the league in that category.

Damian Lillard vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/26/2022 38 17 3 9 1 2 0 11/9/2022 36 26 6 7 6 0 0

