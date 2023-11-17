Villanova vs. Maryland: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The No. 21 Villanova Wildcats (2-1) host the Maryland Terrapins (1-2) at The William B. Finneran Pavilion on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. There is no line set for the game.
Villanova vs. Maryland Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Where: Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania
- Venue: The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Villanova vs Maryland Betting Records & Stats
- The Wildcats were 11-17-0 against the spread last year.
- Maryland won 20 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 12 times.
Villanova vs. Maryland Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Villanova
|69.6
|139.3
|67.7
|131.2
|138.3
|Maryland
|69.7
|139.3
|63.5
|131.2
|136.8
Additional Villanova vs Maryland Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Wildcats scored 69.6 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 63.5 the Terrapins gave up.
- When Villanova totaled more than 63.5 points last season, it went 7-14 against the spread and 12-13 overall.
- The Terrapins scored an average of 69.7 points per game last year, only 2.0 more points than the 67.7 the Wildcats gave up.
- Maryland put together a 13-4 ATS record and an 18-0 overall record last season in games it scored more than 67.7 points.
Villanova vs. Maryland Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Villanova
|11-17-0
|14-14-0
|Maryland
|20-12-0
|11-21-0
Villanova vs. Maryland Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Villanova
|Maryland
|10-4
|Home Record
|16-1
|5-9
|Away Record
|2-9
|4-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|11-4-0
|6-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-6-0
|70.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|74.6
|66.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|62.5
|6-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-8-0
|4-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|2-8-0
