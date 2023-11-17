The Robert Morris Colonials (1-2) take on the Wisconsin Badgers (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Kohl Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wisconsin vs. Robert Morris Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin TV: B1G+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wisconsin Stats Insights

Last season, the Badgers had a 41.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.9% lower than the 43.3% of shots the Colonials' opponents hit.

In games Wisconsin shot higher than 43.3% from the field, it went 10-2 overall.

The Colonials ranked 126th in rebounding in college basketball. The Badgers finished 302nd.

Last year, the Badgers put up just 1.5 fewer points per game (65.3) than the Colonials gave up (66.8).

Wisconsin had a 7-4 record last season when putting up more than 66.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison

On offense, Wisconsin posted 66.5 points per game at home last season, compared to 67.3 points per game in away games.

The Badgers gave up 60.7 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 10.3 fewer points than they allowed away from home (71).

At home, Wisconsin sunk 0.8 more treys per game (8.5) than in road games (7.7). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (37.4%) compared to in away games (32.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule