Wisconsin vs. Robert Morris November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) will meet the Robert Morris Colonials (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This contest is available on B1G+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Wisconsin vs. Robert Morris Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: B1G+
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Wisconsin Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wisconsin Top Players (2022-23)
- Steven Crowl: 12.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tyler Wahl: 11.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Chucky Hepburn: 12.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Connor Essegian: 11.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Max Klesmit: 8.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Robert Morris Top Players (2022-23)
- Kahliel Spear: 15.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Enoch Cheeks: 15.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Josh Corbin: 10.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Michael Green III: 9.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jackson Last: 5.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Wisconsin vs. Robert Morris Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Wisconsin Rank
|Wisconsin AVG
|Robert Morris AVG
|Robert Morris Rank
|328th
|65.3
|Points Scored
|69.3
|235th
|30th
|63.6
|Points Allowed
|66.8
|77th
|302nd
|29.5
|Rebounds
|32.5
|126th
|317th
|6.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|109th
|112th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|7.1
|210th
|300th
|11.6
|Assists
|13.8
|117th
|1st
|8.0
|Turnovers
|12.6
|258th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.