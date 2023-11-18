Will Brock Faber Score a Goal Against the Senators on November 18?
On Saturday at 11:00 AM ET, the Minnesota Wild square off with the Ottawa Senators. Is Brock Faber going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Brock Faber score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Faber stats and insights
- Faber has scored in one of 15 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first game of the season against the Senators.
- Faber has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 6.3% of them.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 48 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Senators have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.9 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Faber recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/12/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|20:30
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/10/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|19:26
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|24:49
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|23:08
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|24:19
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/2/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|25:08
|Home
|L 5-3
|10/29/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|22:09
|Away
|L 4-3
|10/27/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|26:38
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/26/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|21:31
|Away
|L 6-2
|10/24/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|25:01
|Home
|W 7-4
Wild vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
