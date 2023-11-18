Giannis Antetokounmpo, Top Bucks Players to Watch vs. the Mavericks - November 18
The Milwaukee Bucks (8-4) and the Dallas Mavericks (9-3) are scheduled to play on Saturday at Fiserv Forum, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the court, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Tim Hardaway Jr. are two players to watch.
How to Watch Bucks vs. Mavericks
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSWI, BSSW
Bucks' Last Game
The Bucks won their previous game against the Hornets, 130-99, on Friday. Damian Lillard led the way with 27 points, plus five rebounds and five assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Damian Lillard
|27
|5
|5
|1
|0
|5
|Malik Beasley
|20
|2
|3
|0
|0
|6
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|16
|8
|9
|1
|0
|0
Bucks vs Mavericks Additional Info
Bucks Players to Watch
- Antetokounmpo puts up 24.5 points, 11.5 boards and 3 assists per contest, making 54.3% of shots from the floor.
- Lillard puts up 22.5 points, 6 boards and 4.5 assists per contest, shooting 34.4% from the floor and 30% from downtown, with 3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Malik Beasley is averaging 11.5 points, 2 assists and 4 boards per contest.
- Bobby Portis puts up 11 points, 5 boards and 2 assists per contest, shooting 55.6% from the floor.
- Brook Lopez is posting 13 points, 0.5 assists and 2.5 boards per contest.
