The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (10-0) bring college football's 19th-ranked rushing D into a clash with the No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers (7-3), who have the No. 9 rushing offense in the country, on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Bulldogs are double-digit, 10.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 58.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Georgia vs. Tennessee matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Georgia vs. Tennessee Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Neyland Stadium

Georgia vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Week 12 Odds

Georgia vs. Tennessee Betting Trends

Georgia is 3-7-0 ATS this season.

When playing as at least 10.5-point favorites this season, the Bulldogs have an ATS record of 3-7.

Tennessee has won six games against the spread this season, failing to cover three times.

Georgia & Tennessee 2023 Futures Odds

Georgia To Win the National Champ. +250 Bet $100 to win $250

