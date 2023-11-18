In the upcoming game versus the Ottawa Senators, which starts at 11:00 AM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Jared Spurgeon to score a goal for the Minnesota Wild? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Jared Spurgeon score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Spurgeon 2022-23 stats and insights

Spurgeon scored in 10 of 79 games last season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

Spurgeon recorded one goal and three assists on the power play.

He posted a 7.4% shooting percentage, taking 1.8 shots per game.

Senators 2022-23 defensive stats

The Senators ranked 20th in goals against, conceding 270 total goals (3.3 per game) in NHL action.

The Senators shut out opponents three times last season. As a team, they averaged 27.9 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX

