Malik Beasley and the rest of the Milwaukee Bucks will be matching up versus the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 130-99 win over the Hornets (his last action) Beasley put up 20 points.

With prop bets available for Beasley, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Malik Beasley Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-123)

Over 10.5 (-123) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+118)

Over 3.5 (+118) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-120)

Mavericks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Mavericks allowed 114.1 points per game last season, 16th in the NBA.

The Mavericks were the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA last year, conceding 44.7 boards per game.

The Mavericks were the eighth-ranked team in the NBA in assists conceded per game last season, at 24.9.

The Mavericks were the best team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 11.1 makes per contest.

Malik Beasley vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/17/2023 23 10 6 0 0 0 0 2/26/2023 34 8 3 4 2 0 2 2/6/2023 23 9 7 1 3 0 1 1/28/2023 30 19 4 2 5 0 0 11/2/2022 23 9 8 1 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.