Will Marco Rossi score a goal when the Minnesota Wild take on the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 11:00 AM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Marco Rossi score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Rossi stats and insights

In five of 15 games this season, Rossi has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Senators.

Rossi has zero points on the power play.

Rossi averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.1%.

Senators defensive stats

On defense, the Senators are conceding 48 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.

So far this season, the Senators have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.9 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Rossi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/12/2023 Stars 1 0 1 14:33 Home L 8-3 11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:02 Away L 3-2 11/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:53 Away L 4-1 11/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:45 Away W 4-2 11/4/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 22:44 Home W 5-4 SO 11/2/2023 Devils 2 1 1 20:04 Home L 5-3 10/29/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:39 Away L 4-3 10/27/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 18:46 Away L 3-2 SO 10/26/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 15:27 Away L 6-2 10/24/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 13:03 Home W 7-4

Wild vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX

