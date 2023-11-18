The No. 24 Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-3) and Houston Cougars (4-6) will face each other in a clash of Big 12 rivals at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Oklahoma State vs. Houston?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN2

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Oklahoma State 32, Houston 23

Oklahoma State 32, Houston 23 Oklahoma State has been favored on the moneyline four total times this season. They've finished 2-2 in those games.

The Cowboys have played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in just two games this season, and they split 1-1.

This season, Houston has been the underdog seven times and won three of those games.

The Cougars have not won as an underdog of +200 or more on the moneyline this season in four such games.

The Cowboys have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Oklahoma State (-6.5)



Oklahoma State (-6.5) Against the spread, Oklahoma State is 6-3-0 this season.

The Cowboys have been favored by 6.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Houston has four wins against the spread in nine games this year.

The Cougars have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 6.5 points or more (in four chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (57.5)



Under (57.5) Four of Oklahoma State's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 57.5 points.

This season, three of Houston's games have ended with a score higher than 57.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 52 points per game, 5.5 points fewer than the point total of 57.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Oklahoma State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.6 54.3 50.5 Implied Total AVG 29 30.8 26.8 ATS Record 6-3-0 4-1-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-5-0 2-3-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-2 1-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-1 3-0 1-1

Houston

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.6 57.5 55.5 Implied Total AVG 32.4 32.6 32.3 ATS Record 4-5-0 3-2-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 3-6-0 1-4-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-2 0-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-4 2-2 1-2

