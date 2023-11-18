Pac-12 foes will meet when the No. 6 Oregon Ducks (9-1) meet the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-7). Keep reading for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this contest.

When and Where is Oregon vs. Arizona State?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Oregon 39, Arizona State 14

Oregon 39, Arizona State 14 Oregon has been favored on the moneyline a total of eight times this season, and they've won each of those games.

The Ducks have won all three games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -3000 or shorter.

Arizona State has won two of the nine games it has played as an underdog this season.

This season, the Sun Devils have been at least a +1200 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Ducks a 96.8% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Oregon (-24.5)



Oregon (-24.5) Oregon has played nine games, posting six wins against the spread.

This season, the Ducks have an against the spread record of 3-0 in their three games as a favorite of 24.5 points or more.

Arizona State has five wins against the spread in nine games this year.

The Sun Devils have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 24.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (53.5)



Under (53.5) Six of Oregon's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 53.5 points.

This season, three of Arizona State's games have ended with a score higher than 53.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 64 points per game, 10.5 points more than the total of 53.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Oregon

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 64.5 67.5 60.8 Implied Total AVG 41.6 46.2 35.8 ATS Record 6-2-1 3-2-0 3-0-1 Over/Under Record 3-6-0 2-3-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-0 5-0 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Arizona State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.6 54.5 48 Implied Total AVG 32.2 32.2 32.3 ATS Record 5-3-1 2-2-1 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-6-0 2-3-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-7 1-4 1-3

