The Milwaukee Bucks, Pat Connaughton included, take the court versus the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Connaughton, in his most recent game (November 17 win against the Hornets), put up 11 points and seven rebounds.

With prop bets available for Connaughton, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Pat Connaughton Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (-104)

Over 8.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-141)

Over 4.5 (-141) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-156)

Mavericks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Mavericks gave up 114.1 points per game last year, 16th in the NBA.

The Mavericks allowed 44.7 rebounds on average last year, 22nd in the league.

The Mavericks were the eighth-ranked team in the league in assists conceded per game last year, at 24.9.

The Mavericks gave up 11.1 made 3-pointers per game last year, best in the NBA in that category.

Pat Connaughton vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/9/2022 25 8 7 2 2 0 0 11/27/2022 11 3 1 0 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.