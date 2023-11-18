The Ottawa Senators (7-7) host the Minnesota Wild (5-8-2, losers of three in a row) at Avicii Arena. The contest on Saturday, November 18 begins at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX.

The Wild are 3-6-1 over the past 10 contests, scoring 31 total goals (six power-play goals on 37 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 16.2%). They have conceded 41 goals to their opponents.

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will come out on top in Saturday's hockey action.

Wild vs. Senators Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projections model for this contest expects a final result of Senators 5, Wild 3.

Moneyline Pick: Senators (-115)

Senators (-115) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.5 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.5 goals on average) Spread Pick: Senators (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wild vs Senators Additional Info

Wild Splits and Trends

The Wild (5-8-2 overall) have posted a record of 1-2-3 in games that have needed OT this season.

This season the Wild scored only one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

When Minnesota has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned three points (1-2-1 record).

The Wild have earned nine points in their 10 games with at least three goals scored.

This season, Minnesota has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in five games and picked up four points with a record of 2-3-0.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Minnesota is 4-3-1 (nine points).

The Wild's opponents have had more shots in seven games. The Wild went 1-5-1 in those contests (three points).

Team Stats Comparison

Senators Rank Senators AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 2nd 3.93 Goals Scored 3.27 16th 21st 3.43 Goals Allowed 4.2 31st 6th 32.8 Shots 31 15th 17th 30.4 Shots Allowed 32.3 24th 13th 21.31% Power Play % 17.54% 22nd 21st 76.6% Penalty Kill % 63.46% 32nd

Wild vs. Senators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX

Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Avicii Arena in ,

