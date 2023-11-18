Week 12 College Football Computer Picks & Predictions
Looking at the Week 12 FBS schedule, we have the over/under for the Illinois vs. Iowa matchup as the best bet on the card. Scroll down for more tips on point spreads and totals, including parlay opportunities.
See insights and computer predictions for that game and more below.
College Football Computer Picks - Best Spread Bets
Pick: Iowa -3.5 vs. Illinois
- Matchup: Illinois Fighting Illini at Iowa Hawkeyes
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Iowa by 14.1 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
Pick: Duke -4 vs. Virginia
- Matchup: Duke Blue Devils at Virginia Cavaliers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Duke by 13.6 points
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: The CW
Pick: West Virginia -6.5 vs. Cincinnati
- Matchup: Cincinnati Bearcats at West Virginia Mountaineers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: West Virginia by 15.0 points
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Pick: Missouri -11 vs. Florida
- Matchup: Florida Gators at Missouri Tigers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Missouri by 19.2 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
Pick: Troy -15.5 vs. Louisiana
- Matchup: Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at Troy Trojans
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Troy by 23.6 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
College Football Computer Picks - Best Total Bets
Over 30.5 - Illinois vs. Iowa
- Matchup: Illinois Fighting Illini at Iowa Hawkeyes
- Projected Total: 42.1 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
Over 33.5 - East Carolina vs. Navy
- Matchup: East Carolina Pirates at Navy Midshipmen
- Projected Total: 42.0 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: ESPNews
- Live Stream: Fubo
Over 46.5 - Southern Miss vs. Mississippi State
- Matchup: Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Projected Total: 54.5 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Under 71.5 - Georgia State vs. LSU
- Matchup: Georgia State Panthers at LSU Tigers
- Projected Total: 63.8 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Fubo
Over 57.5 - Cal vs. Stanford
- Matchup: California Golden Bears at Stanford Cardinal
- Projected Total: 64.8 points
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
