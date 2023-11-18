The Minnesota Wild will travel to face the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, November 18, with the Wild having dropped three consecutive games.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tune in for the Wild-Senators matchup on ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Avicii Arena in ,

Avicii Arena in , Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Wild vs Senators Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild have allowed 63 total goals (4.2 per game), ranking 30th in league play in goals against.

The Wild's 49 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 19th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Wild have earned 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.

Defensively, the Wild have allowed 41 goals (4.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 31 goals over that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mats Zuccarello 15 4 12 16 6 5 33.3% Kirill Kaprizov 15 5 10 15 14 5 0% Joel Eriksson Ek 15 8 6 14 2 6 51.6% Ryan Hartman 15 7 4 11 13 11 44.4% Patrick Maroon 15 2 7 9 4 4 50%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Senators Stats & Trends

The Senators' total of 48 goals conceded (3.4 per game) is 13th in the NHL.

With 55 goals (3.9 per game), the Senators have the league's ninth-best offense.

In the past 10 contests, the Senators have gone 4-6-0 (70.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Senators have given up 37 goals (3.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 36 goals over that time.

Senators Key Players