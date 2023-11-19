Green Bay Packers receiver Christian Watson has a favorable matchup in Week 11 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers are conceding the most passing yards in the NFL, 291.2 per game.

Watson's 14 catches have yielded 236 total yards (and an average of 39.3 per game) and one score. He has been targeted 33 times.

Watson vs. the Chargers

Watson vs the Chargers (since 2021): No games

No games Los Angeles has given up 100 or more receiving yards to five opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Chargers have allowed 13 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Los Angeles on the season.

Watson will square off against the NFL's worst pass defense this week. The Chargers allow 291.2 passing yards per contest.

So far this year, the Chargers have conceded 14 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.6 per game. That ranks 22nd in the NFL.

Christian Watson Receiving Props vs. the Chargers

Receiving Yards: 37.5 (-118)

Watson Receiving Insights

In one of six games this season (16.7%), Watson has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet.

Watson has 11.0% of his team's target share (33 targets on 301 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 33 times this season, averaging 7.2 yards per target.

Watson has had a touchdown catch in one of six games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

He has one touchdown this season (5.3% of his team's 19 offensive TDs).

Watson (six red zone targets) has been targeted 12.0% of the time in the red zone (50 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Watson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Steelers 11/12/2023 Week 10 7 TAR / 2 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 1 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 10/29/2023 Week 8 8 TAR / 3 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/22/2023 Week 7 5 TAR / 3 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 10/9/2023 Week 5 7 TAR / 3 REC / 91 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -5 YDS / 0 TDs

