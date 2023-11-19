The Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-2) carry a three-game win streak into a road matchup with the Minnesota Wild (5-8-3), who have been beaten in four in a row, on Sunday, November 19 at 8:00 AM ET on NHL Network, BSN, and BSWIX.

The Wild are 2-6-2 over the last 10 games, scoring 25 total goals (six power-play goals on 38 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 15.8%). They have conceded 38 goals to their opponents.

Before this matchup, here is who we predict to bring home the win in Sunday's hockey game.

Wild vs. Maple Leafs Predictions for Sunday

Our computer projection model for this game expects a final tally of Maple Leafs 5, Wild 4.

Moneyline Pick: Maple Leafs (-135)

Maple Leafs (-135) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.4 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.4 goals on average) Spread Pick: Wild (+1.5)

Wild Splits and Trends

The Wild (5-8-3 overall) have posted a record of 1-3-4 in games that have gone to OT this season.

This season the Wild scored just one goal in two games and they finished 0-1-1 in those matchups.

Minnesota has three points (1-2-1) when scoring a pair of goals this season.

The Wild have scored three or more goals 10 times, earning nine points from those matchups (4-5-1).

This season, Minnesota has capitalized on a single power-play goal in five games has a record of 2-3-0 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Minnesota is 4-3-1 (nine points).

The Wild's opponents have had more shots in eight games. The Wild went 1-5-2 in those contests (four points).

Team Stats Comparison

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 10th 3.50 Goals Scored 3.13 18th 22nd 3.44 Goals Allowed 4.00 31st 10th 32.0 Shots 30.6 19th 18th 30.8 Shots Allowed 32.3 24th 6th 28.57% Power Play % 16.39% 23rd 25th 74.07% Penalty Kill % 66.07% 32nd

Wild vs. Maple Leafs Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8:00 AM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8:00 AM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, and BSWIX

NHL Network, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Avicii Arena in ,

