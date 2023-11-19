With five games on the NHL slate Sunday, you have plenty of opportunities to make an anytime goal-scorer bet. Keep scrolling for the odds on players from each matchup.

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) +105 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Wild

Game Time: 8:00 AM ET on Sunday, November 19

Matthews' stats: 13 goals in 16 games

William Nylander (Maple Leafs) +120 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Wild

Game Time: 8:00 AM ET on Sunday, November 19

Nylander's stats: 11 goals in 16 games

Kirill Kaprizov (Wild) +120 to score

Wild vs. Maple Leafs

Game Time: 8:00 AM ET on Sunday, November 19

Kaprizov's stats: 5 goals in 16 games

John Tavares (Maple Leafs) +165 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Wild

Game Time: 8:00 AM ET on Sunday, November 19

Tavares' stats: 7 goals in 16 games

Mitchell Marner (Maple Leafs) +210 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Wild

Game Time: 8:00 AM ET on Sunday, November 19

Marner's stats: 5 goals in 16 games

Matthew Boldy (Wild) +210 to score

Wild vs. Maple Leafs

Game Time: 8:00 AM ET on Sunday, November 19

Boldy's stats: 1 goal in 9 games

Joel Eriksson Ek (Wild) +210 to score

Wild vs. Maple Leafs

Game Time: 8:00 AM ET on Sunday, November 19

Eriksson Ek's stats: 8 goals in 16 games

Ryan Hartman (Wild) +270 to score

Wild vs. Maple Leafs

Game Time: 8:00 AM ET on Sunday, November 19

Hartman's stats: 7 goals in 15 games

Marco Rossi (Wild) +290 to score

Wild vs. Maple Leafs

Game Time: 8:00 AM ET on Sunday, November 19

Rossi's stats: 6 goals in 16 games

Tyler Bertuzzi (Maple Leafs) +320 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Wild

Game Time: 8:00 AM ET on Sunday, November 19

Bertuzzi's stats: 4 goals in 16 games

