The Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-2) are favored on the road (-145 moneyline odds to win) against the Minnesota Wild (5-8-3, +120 moneyline odds). The contest on Sunday begins at 8:00 AM ET from Avicii Arena on NHL Network, BSN, and BSWIX.

Wild vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8:00 AM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8:00 AM ET

Avicii Arena in ,

Avicii Arena

Wild vs. Maple Leafs Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wild vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Wild vs. Maple Leafs Betting Trends

Minnesota has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 10 of 16 games this season.

The Maple Leafs have been victorious in eight of their 14 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (57.1%).

The Wild have been an underdog six times this season, and have not pulled off an upset.

Toronto is 7-4 (victorious in 63.6% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter.

Minnesota's moneyline odds have been +120 or longer twice this season, and it lost both.

Wild Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 3-7 5-5-0 6.5 3.40 3.40 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 3.40 3.40 7 24.1% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 2-6-2 4-6 5-4-1 6.3 2.50 3.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 2-6-2 2.50 3.80 6 15.8% Record as ML Favorite 4-4 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 1-2 Record as ML Underdog 0-5 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

