There are several strong matchups on the Week 12 college football schedule, including a Nebraska Cornhuskers taking on the Wisconsin Badgers that is a must-watch for football fans in Wisconsin.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Wisconsin on TV This Week

Nebraska Cornhuskers at Wisconsin Badgers

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Camp Randall Stadium TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Wisconsin (-6)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!