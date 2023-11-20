The Washington Wizards (2-10) will host the Milwaukee Bucks (9-4) after losing four home games in a row.

Bucks vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bucks vs Wizards Additional Info

Bucks Stats Insights

This season, the Bucks have a 49.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 49.6% of shots the Wizards' opponents have hit.

Milwaukee is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 49.6% from the field.

The Wizards are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 27th.

The 119.2 points per game the Bucks record are only 3.7 fewer points than the Wizards give up (122.9).

Milwaukee is 4-1 when scoring more than 122.9 points.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

The Bucks are posting 118.6 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 1.2 fewer points than they're averaging on the road (119.8).

Milwaukee is surrendering 116.4 points per game this season in home games, which is 0.9 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (117.3).

The Bucks are draining 14.6 three-pointers per game with a 36.6% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 0.2 fewer threes and 3.5% points worse than they're averaging away from home (14.8, 40.1%).

Bucks Injuries