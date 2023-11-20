Player prop bet odds for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kyle Kuzma and others are available when the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Bucks vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSWI

MNMT and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks vs Wizards Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 29.5 (Over: -115) 11.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: +116)

The 29.5 points prop total set for Antetokounmpo on Monday is 5.0 more than his scoring average on the season (24.5).

His per-game rebound average -- 11.5 -- equals his prop bet over/under in Monday's game.

Antetokounmpo has averaged 3.0 assists per game, 2.5 less than Monday's assist over/under (5.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: -130) 3.5 (Over: -115)

Damian Lillard is averaging 22.5 points per game this season, 5.0 fewer than his over/under on Monday.

His per-game rebounding average of 6.0 is 1.5 higher than his prop bet on Monday (4.5).

Lillard has collected 4.5 assists per game, 2.0 less than Monday's prop bet (6.5).

He 3.0 made three-pointers average is 0.5 lower than his prop bet on Monday.

Malik Beasley Props

PTS REB 3PM 9.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: +134)

The 9.5-point over/under set for Malik Beasley on Monday is 2.0 lower than his season scoring average of 11.5.

His rebounding average of 4.0 is lower than his over/under on Monday (3.5).

Beasley has made 2.5 three-pointers per game, which equals his over/under on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: -139) 3.5 (Over: +126) 2.5 (Over: +126)

The 21.5-point over/under set for Kuzma on Monday is 0.8 lower than his scoring average of 22.3.

He has grabbed 6.7 boards per game, 1.2 more than his over/under for Monday's game.

Kuzma's assist average -- 2.0 -- is 1.5 lower than Monday's over/under (3.5).

Kuzma averages 1.7 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

Tyus Jones Props

PTS AST 3PM 10.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: +116) 1.5 (Over: +124)

The 13.7 points Tyus Jones has scored per game this season is 3.2 more than his prop total set for Monday (10.5).

Jones has averaged 6.7 assists per game, 1.2 more than Monday's assist over/under (5.5).

Jones has averaged 2.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

