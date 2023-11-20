Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Columbia County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Columbia County, Wisconsin, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Columbia County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Madison Country Day School at Lodi High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Lodi, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.