The Green Bay Phoenix (1-2) take on the Montana State Bobcats (2-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Worthington Arena. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Green Bay vs. Montana State Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Green Bay Stats Insights

  • The Phoenix shot at a 39.4% clip from the field last season, 3.8 percentage points below the 43.2% shooting opponents of the Bobcats averaged.
  • Green Bay went 2-7 when it shot higher than 43.2% from the field.
  • The Phoenix were the 363rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Bobcats finished 292nd.
  • The Phoenix scored an average of 59.3 points per game last year, 7.6 fewer points than the 66.9 the Bobcats gave up to opponents.
  • Green Bay went 3-6 last season when it scored more than 66.9 points.

Green Bay Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Green Bay averaged 61.8 points per game at home last season, and 57.6 on the road.
  • In 2022-23, the Phoenix allowed 1.5 fewer points per game at home (75.3) than away (76.8).
  • At home, Green Bay drained 6.6 treys per game last season, 0.6 fewer than it averaged away (7.2). Green Bay's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (29.7%) than away (30.7%) too.

Green Bay Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Iowa State L 85-44 James H. Hilton Coliseum
11/9/2023 Saint Francis (IL) W 72-56 Resch Center
11/14/2023 @ Valparaiso L 64-59 Athletics-Recreation Center
11/20/2023 @ Montana State - Worthington Arena
11/21/2023 UC Riverside - Worthington Arena
11/25/2023 St. Thomas - Resch Center

