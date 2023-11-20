Green Bay vs. Montana State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 20
The Montana State Bobcats (2-1) and the Green Bay Phoenix (1-2) hit the court in a matchup with no set line at Worthington Arena on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Green Bay vs. Montana State Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Bozeman, Montana
- Venue: Worthington Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Phoenix Betting Records & Stats
- Green Bay's games went over the point total 17 out of 29 times last year.
- The Phoenix were 8-21-0 against the spread last season.
- Montana State had more success against the spread than Green Bay last season, sporting an ATS record of 19-13-0, compared to the 8-21-0 record of the Phoenix.
Green Bay vs. Montana State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Montana State
|73.9
|133.2
|66.9
|143.4
|138.1
|Green Bay
|59.3
|133.2
|76.5
|143.4
|136.2
Additional Green Bay Insights & Trends
- The Phoenix's 59.3 points per game last year were 7.6 fewer points than the 66.9 the Bobcats allowed.
- When it scored more than 66.9 points last season, Green Bay went 6-3 against the spread and 3-6 overall.
Green Bay vs. Montana State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Montana State
|19-13-0
|15-17-0
|Green Bay
|8-21-0
|17-12-0
Green Bay vs. Montana State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Montana State
|Green Bay
|12-1
|Home Record
|2-10
|10-5
|Away Record
|1-17
|7-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-8-0
|10-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-11-0
|82.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|61.8
|69.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|57.6
|4-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-3-0
|6-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-9-0
