A pair of hot squads hit the court when the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (3-0) host the UCLA Bruins (3-0) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET. The Golden Eagles are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Bruins, winners of three in a row.

Marquette vs. UCLA Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET

Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles made 48.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 7.8 percentage points higher than the Bruins allowed to their opponents (40.8%).

Marquette had a 24-5 straight-up record in games it shot better than 40.8% from the field.

The Golden Eagles were the 333rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bruins finished 147th.

Last year, the 79.3 points per game the Golden Eagles averaged were 18.6 more points than the Bruins gave up (60.7).

Marquette went 24-5 last season when scoring more than 60.7 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Marquette put up 83.3 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 79.7 points per game away from home, a difference of 3.6 points per contest.

The Golden Eagles allowed 71.1 points per game at home last year, compared to 73.7 in away games.

In terms of three-pointers, Marquette performed better in home games last year, sinking 8.9 three-pointers per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 34.8% three-point percentage on the road.

Marquette Upcoming Schedule