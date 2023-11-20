Marquette vs. UCLA: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 20
Two hot squads hit the court when the Marquette Golden Eagles (3-0) host the UCLA Bruins (3-0) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET. The Golden Eagles are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Bruins, winners of three in a row.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Marquette vs. UCLA matchup.
Marquette vs. UCLA Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Marquette vs. UCLA Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Marquette Moneyline
|UCLA Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Marquette (-6.5)
|141.5
|-250
|+200
|FanDuel
|Marquette (-5.5)
|141.5
|-250
|+202
Marquette vs. UCLA Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Marquette went 20-12-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times in Golden Eagles games.
- UCLA covered 17 times in 34 matchups with a spread last season.
- Last year, 18 of the Bruins' games went over the point total.
Marquette Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2000
- Marquette's national championship odds (+2000) place it sixth-best in the country, but according to computer rankings it is only ninth-best.
- With odds of +2000, Marquette has been given a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship.
