Two hot squads hit the court when the Marquette Golden Eagles (3-0) host the UCLA Bruins (3-0) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET. The Golden Eagles are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Bruins, winners of three in a row.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Marquette vs. UCLA matchup.

Marquette vs. UCLA Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Marquette vs. UCLA Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Marquette vs. UCLA Betting Trends (2022-23)

Marquette went 20-12-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times in Golden Eagles games.

UCLA covered 17 times in 34 matchups with a spread last season.

Last year, 18 of the Bruins' games went over the point total.

Marquette Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Marquette's national championship odds (+2000) place it sixth-best in the country, but according to computer rankings it is only ninth-best.

With odds of +2000, Marquette has been given a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship.

