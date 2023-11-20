The Milwaukee Panthers (1-0) meet the Stetson Hatters (1-0) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Ocean Center. This matchup will tip off at 1:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Milwaukee vs. Stetson Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 20

Monday, November 20 Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Milwaukee Top Players (2022-23)

BJ Freeman: 18.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

18.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Kentrell Pullian: 10.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Ahmad Rand: 8.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.1 BLK

8.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.1 BLK Justin Thomas: 7.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Markeith Browning II: 9.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

Stetson Top Players (2022-23)

Stephan D. Swenson: 10.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Jalen Blackmon: 15.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Josh Smith: 9.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Wheza Panzo: 8.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Luke Brown: 10.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Milwaukee vs. Stetson Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Stetson Rank Stetson AVG Milwaukee AVG Milwaukee Rank 58th 76.8 Points Scored 78.2 32nd 284th 73.8 Points Allowed 74.2 293rd 220th 31.2 Rebounds 35.9 13th 162nd 8.7 Off. Rebounds 10.4 35th 9th 10.0 3pt Made 7.9 112th 117th 13.8 Assists 13.9 109th 25th 10.1 Turnovers 14.6 345th

