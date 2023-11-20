Milwaukee vs. Stetson November 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Milwaukee Panthers (1-0) meet the Stetson Hatters (1-0) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Ocean Center. This matchup will tip off at 1:30 PM ET on FloHoops.
Milwaukee vs. Stetson Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 20
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Milwaukee Top Players (2022-23)
- BJ Freeman: 18.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kentrell Pullian: 10.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ahmad Rand: 8.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Justin Thomas: 7.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Markeith Browning II: 9.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
Stetson Top Players (2022-23)
- Stephan D. Swenson: 10.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jalen Blackmon: 15.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Josh Smith: 9.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Wheza Panzo: 8.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Luke Brown: 10.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Milwaukee vs. Stetson Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Stetson Rank
|Stetson AVG
|Milwaukee AVG
|Milwaukee Rank
|58th
|76.8
|Points Scored
|78.2
|32nd
|284th
|73.8
|Points Allowed
|74.2
|293rd
|220th
|31.2
|Rebounds
|35.9
|13th
|162nd
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|10.4
|35th
|9th
|10.0
|3pt Made
|7.9
|112th
|117th
|13.8
|Assists
|13.9
|109th
|25th
|10.1
|Turnovers
|14.6
|345th
