Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Grant County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Grant County, Wisconsin, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Grant County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cassville High School at Southwestern High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Hazel Green, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.