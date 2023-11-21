How to Watch Green Bay vs. UC Riverside on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The UC Riverside Highlanders (1-3) will try to snap a three-game road losing skid at the Green Bay Phoenix (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.
Green Bay vs. UC Riverside Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
- Eastern Michigan vs Detroit Mercy (7:00 PM ET | November 21)
- Hofstra vs Wright State (7:30 PM ET | November 21)
Green Bay Stats Insights
- The Phoenix shot 39.4% from the field, 6.1% lower than the 45.5% the Highlanders' opponents shot last season.
- Green Bay put together a 2-6 straight up record in games it shot better than 45.5% from the field.
- The Phoenix were the 363rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Highlanders finished 121st.
- The Phoenix's 59.3 points per game last year were 9.9 fewer points than the 69.2 the Highlanders gave up to opponents.
- Green Bay went 2-3 last season when it scored more than 69.2 points.
Green Bay Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Green Bay put up 61.8 points per game last season, 4.2 more than it averaged away (57.6).
- The Phoenix allowed 75.3 points per game at home last season, and 76.8 away.
- Green Bay made fewer 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (7.2) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.7%) than on the road (30.7%).
Green Bay Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|Saint Francis (IL)
|W 72-56
|Resch Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Valparaiso
|L 64-59
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|11/20/2023
|@ Montana State
|W 54-53
|Worthington Arena
|11/21/2023
|UC Riverside
|-
|Worthington Arena
|11/25/2023
|St. Thomas
|-
|Resch Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Purdue Fort Wayne
|-
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
