The UC Riverside Highlanders (1-3) aim to end a three-game losing skid when visiting the Green Bay Phoenix (2-2) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Worthington Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UC Riverside vs. Green Bay matchup.

Green Bay vs. UC Riverside Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Green Bay vs. UC Riverside Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UC Riverside Moneyline Green Bay Moneyline
BetMGM UC Riverside (-6.5) 129.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel UC Riverside (-6.5) 128.5 -310 +240 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Green Bay vs. UC Riverside Betting Trends (2022-23)

  • Green Bay covered eight times in 29 matchups with a spread last season.
  • When playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs last year, the Phoenix had an ATS record of 7-19.
  • UC Riverside won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.
  • Last season, 17 Highlanders games hit the over.

Green Bay Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +8000
  • Green Bay, based on its national championship odds (+8000), ranks much better (37th in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (278th).
  • The implied probability of Green Bay winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.

