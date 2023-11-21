Tuesday's game between the Green Bay Phoenix (2-2) and UC Riverside Highlanders (1-3) going head to head at Worthington Arena has a projected final score of 64-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Green Bay, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET on November 21.

Based on our computer prediction, Green Bay is projected to cover the spread (6.5) against UC Riverside. The two sides are expected to go under the 129.5 over/under.

Green Bay vs. UC Riverside Game Info & Odds

Green Bay vs. UC Riverside Score Prediction

Prediction: Green Bay 64, UC Riverside 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Green Bay vs. UC Riverside

Pick ATS: Green Bay (+6.5)



Green Bay (+6.5) Pick OU: Under (129.5)



Green Bay Performance Insights

Green Bay struggled to score points last year, ranking -1-worst in college basketball with 59.3 points per game. It did better at the other end, ranking 333rd by giving up 76.5 points per contest.

When it came to rebounding, the Phoenix were beaten at both ends of the court last season, as they ranked -4-worst in college basketball in boards (25.3 per game) and 22nd-worst in rebounds allowed (34.2 per contest).

Green Bay ranked 331st in the country with 10.9 assists per game.

The Phoenix committed 13.2 turnovers per game (304th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 10.4 turnovers per contest (310th-ranked).

The Phoenix ranked 237th in the nation by draining 6.8 threes per game, but they sported a 30.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 12th-worst in college basketball.

Last year Green Bay gave up 6.9 treys per game (140th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opposing teams to shoot 35.0% (264th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Last year Green Bay took 56.5% two-pointers, accounting for 66.8% of the team's buckets. It shot 43.5% three-pointers (33.2% of the team's baskets).

