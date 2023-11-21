Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kenosha County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Kenosha County, Wisconsin today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kenosha County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Indian Trail High School and Academy at El Paso-Gridley High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on November 20
- Location: El Paso, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at St. Joseph Catholic Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Kenosha, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
