Tuesday's contest that pits the Milwaukee Panthers (2-3) against the Siena Saints (1-3) at Ocean Center has a projected final score of 79-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Milwaukee, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on November 21.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Milwaukee vs. Siena Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Ocean Center

Milwaukee vs. Siena Score Prediction

Prediction: Milwaukee 79, Siena 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Milwaukee vs. Siena

Computer Predicted Spread: Milwaukee (-9.7)

Milwaukee (-9.7) Computer Predicted Total: 148.8

Milwaukee Performance Insights

The Panthers have been outscored by 1.6 points per game (scoring 78.2 points per game to rank 137th in college basketball while giving up 79.8 per contest to rank 323rd in college basketball) and have a -8 scoring differential overall.

Milwaukee loses the rebound battle by an average of 1.4 boards. It is pulling down 36 rebounds per game (111th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 37.4 per contest.

Milwaukee makes 9 three-pointers per game (68th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 9.6. It shoots 29.8% from deep while its opponents hit 42.9% from long range.

The Panthers average 92.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (223rd in college basketball), and allow 94.1 points per 100 possessions (278th in college basketball).

Milwaukee has committed 9.2 turnovers per game (42nd in college basketball action), 4.4 fewer than the 13.6 it forces on average (129th in college basketball).

