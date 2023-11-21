The Siena Saints (1-3) will play the Milwaukee Panthers (2-3) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Ocean Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 9:00 PM ET and air on FloHoops.

Milwaukee vs. Siena Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, November 21

Tuesday, November 21 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Milwaukee Players to Watch

BJ Freeman: 21.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Kentrell Pullian: 7.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Markeith Browning II: 4.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK

Langston Wilson: 6.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK

Elijah Jamison: 7.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Siena Top Players (2022-23)

Jackson Stormo: 12.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK

Jared Billups: 8.1 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.0 BLK

Javian McCollum: 15.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Andrew Platek: 10.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Michael Baer: 4.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Milwaukee vs. Siena Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Milwaukee Rank Milwaukee AVG Siena AVG Siena Rank 32nd 78.2 Points Scored 68.6 259th 293rd 74.2 Points Allowed 67.2 88th 13th 35.9 Rebounds 31.5 192nd 35th 10.4 Off. Rebounds 8.8 155th 112th 7.9 3pt Made 6.7 256th 109th 13.9 Assists 12.8 193rd 345th 14.6 Turnovers 12.5 249th

