Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Richland County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Richland County, Wisconsin today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Richland County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ithaca High School at New Lisbon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: New Lisbon, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.