The Milwaukee Bucks, Bobby Portis included, take on the Boston Celtics on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last time out, a 142-129 win over the Wizards, Portis totaled 17 points and eight rebounds.

In this piece we'll break down Portis' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Bobby Portis Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-104)

Over 10.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (+100)

Celtics 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Celtics gave up 111.4 points per game last year, fourth in the league.

The Celtics were the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA last year, giving up 44 rebounds per contest.

Allowing an average of 23.1 assists last year, the Celtics were the second-ranked team in the league.

On defense, the Celtics gave up 11.6 made three-pointers per contest last season, fifth in the NBA.

Bobby Portis vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/30/2023 20 12 10 0 2 0 0 12/25/2022 23 4 9 1 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.