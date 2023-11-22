Bucks vs. Celtics: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 22
On Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at TD Garden, the Milwaukee Bucks (10-4) will look to extend a three-game road winning streak when squaring off versus the Boston Celtics (11-3), airing at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSWI.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bucks vs. Celtics matchup.
Bucks vs. Celtics Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSWI
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Bucks vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|Bucks Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-5.5)
|234.5
|-200
|+165
|FanDuel
|Celtics (-5.5)
|235.5
|-225
|+188
Bucks vs Celtics Additional Info
Bucks vs. Celtics Betting Trends
- The Celtics average 117.2 points per game (seventh in the league) while giving up 106.6 per contest (third in the NBA). They have a +149 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10.6 points per game.
- The Bucks put up 120.8 points per game (third in league) while allowing 117.7 per contest (23rd in NBA). They have a +43 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.1 points per game.
- The two teams combine to score 238 points per game, 3.5 more points than this matchup's total.
- These teams give up 224.3 points per game combined, 10.2 points fewer than this matchup's total.
- Boston has compiled an 8-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- Milwaukee is 5-9-0 ATS this year.
Bucks and Celtics NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Bucks
|+450
|+185
|-
|Celtics
|+375
|+150
|-
