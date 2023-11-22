Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo and others in the Boston Celtics-Milwaukee Bucks matchup at TD Garden on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Bucks vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSWI

ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks vs Celtics Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 28.5 (Over: -108) 10.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: -139)

Antetokounmpo's 24.5 points per game are 4.0 less than Wednesday's over/under.

His rebounding average of 11.5 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (10.5).

Antetokounmpo has dished out three assists per game, which is 1.5 less than Wednesday's over/under.

Get Antetokounmpo gear at Fanatics!

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: +118) 6.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: -108)

The 22.5 points Damian Lillard has scored per game this season is 2.0 fewer than his prop total set for Wednesday (24.5).

He has grabbed six rebounds per game, 1.5 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (4.5).

Lillard has averaged 4.5 assists per game, 2.0 fewer than Wednesday's assist over/under (6.5).

Lillard has averaged three made three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Malik Beasley Props

PTS REB 3PM 8.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: +112) 2.5 (Over: +132)

The 8.5-point over/under set for Malik Beasley on Wednesday is 3.0 less than his scoring average on the season (11.5).

He has pulled down four rebounds per game, 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.

He averages the same amount of three-point makes as his prop bet on Wednesday (2.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -114) 9.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: +104) 3.5 (Over: +102)

The 28.5-point total set for Tatum on Wednesday is 1.2 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.

He has averaged 1.2 less rebounds per game (8.3) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (9.5).

Tatum's year-long assist average -- four per game -- is 0.5 assists lower than Wednesday's assist prop bet total (4.5).

Tatum has made 3.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: +118) 6.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: -108)

The 24.7 points Jaylen Brown scores per game are 2.2 more than his over/under on Wednesday (22.5).

He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 5.5.

Brown has picked up 2.7 assists per game, 0.8 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (3.5).

His 3.7 made three-pointers average is 1.2 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.